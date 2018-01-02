How to Make Your Own Vitamin Water

Drinking a vitamin infused water is a great way to keep hydrated while replenishing necessary nutrients and electrolytes that you lose throughout the day. To determine what type of vitamin water you want to make, you’ll first want to decide what ingredients you wish to incorporate into your drink. Store bought vitamin waters have multi-vitamin supplements added to them as well as various types of artificial colors and sweeteners.

A healthier way to enjoy vitamin water is by creating your own homemade version using only fresh, organic fruits. There are several recipes you can use to achieve a myriad of flavors and health benefits from the different types of ingredients being utilized.

How to Make Vitamin Water

Place your fruits and herbs into a container. Then, using a large wooden spoon, gently mash the fruits. Don’t crush them into a pulp, but mash them up until the outer skin is broken and juices flow out. Make sure that the juices and the fruit essences infuse into the vitamin water.

Be sure to add an appropriate amount of fruit to the container, so there enough room for water, but not so much that it dilutes the fruit. Fill the container roughly 1/4 with ingredients and the rest with water. Place it in a refrigerator and let the vitamin water steep, like a tea but over the course of several hours. A batch should stay fresh for a few days, but tastes best if consumed within about 3 days.

Citrus Tropical Vitamin Water

A very refreshing citrus flavored vitamin water can be made by cutting up some lemons, oranges, limes, and even some other non-citrus tropical fruits, like pineapple, sliced bananas, and mango. These fruits, despite their acidity, are a great addition to vitamin waters, because of their high concentration of Vitamin C, calcium, potassium, as well as antioxidants, which have incredible benefits for skin and hair health, not to mention your immune system.

Sliced strawberries also make a delicious addition to vitamin water. This slightly sweet concoction is refreshing and makes it easy to drink more water throughout the day, keeping you hydrated and in good health.

Blueberry Vitamin Water

This rejuvenating mixture is full of anti-inflammatories. This vitamin water is perfect for skin health as well as improving digestion and increasing weight loss. Most vitamin waters assist in flushing out excess salt. Mix together some slightly crushed blueberries with sliced cucumbers. Then, add some mint leaves for a refreshing mint flavor. Mint has long been used to cure stomach issues, relieve stress, and improve digestion as a whole.

Asian Fruits Vitamin Water

A slightly exotic mixture will soothe the palate and leave you wanting more. Start off by cutting up some fresh kumquats, pears or Asian pears, mandarin oranges, mangos, and other fruits from Asia that can be found in specialty stores or small markets. Some green tea leaves can be added to cold brew inside the vitamin water. Green tea has been shown to fight off bad bacteria and boost immunity. The immune boost from this vitamin water makes it a healthy addition to being delicious. Add a touch of sweetness by incorporating a couple teaspoons of honey to the mixture.

Mediterranean Vitamin Water

People who live near the Mediterranean Sea live longer lives, than most of the world. This is, in result of their diet. Several fruits from these regions promote longevity. Dice up some apricots, pit and crush up some cherries, add a few clementine oranges and dates. The fun part regarding this vitamin water is all the interesting spices and flavors you get to add. Spices play a big role in the Mediterranean lifestyle; they add flavor, aromas and have a wide variety of benefits.

Add food grade lavender, some fresh rosemary, mint leaves and saffron. Saffron is a super flavorful and packed with nutrition. The best way to incorporate saffron into your vitamin water is in small amounts, because it is strong. Take just a small pinch of saffron pieces and place it in a cup of warm water. Allow it to sit for a couple of hours. Once the little red particles have turned the water yellow, you can pour it into your vitamin water mix and allow it to sit overnight. The flavors will diffuse throughout the drink overnight and leave you with a nice, light saffron aftertaste that isn’t too overbearing. Saffron is an incredible spice that is an aphrodisiac, promotes healthy digestion, helps the body remove toxins through sweating, refreshes your skin, promotes faster healing, and has been shown to improve eyesight.

There are countless ways to make your own vitamin water and the possibilities are limitless. Just think about different combinations of fruits and flavors that you would enjoy drinking and try them out.