Easy Recipes to Cook with Wine

Nothing is better than a glass of wine, unless it’s accompanied by a meal cooked with wine. Cooking with wine concentrates the flavor and takes recipes from ordinary to extraordinary. Try these delicious recipes where you can incorporate wine in sweet and savory dishes.

Lemon Chicken with White Wine



Ingredients

• 4 boneless skinless chicken breasts

• 1/4 cup butter

• 2 tbsp. olive oil

• 1 lemon (juice)

• 1 lemon sliced

• 1/4 cup white wine

• 1/2 cup flour

• 1 tsp. salt

• 1 tsp. ground black pepper

• 1/2 tsp. paprika

• 1/2 tsp. dried parsley

• 1 tbsp. honey (optional)

• Fresh rosemary for garnish (optional)

Instructions

• Combine flour, salt, pepper, paprika, and parsley in a bowl. Set aside.

• Heat oil and butter over medium-high heat.

• Cover both sides of each chicken breast in flour mixture and add to the hot skillet.

• Add the lemon juice, white wine, lemon zest, and rosemary to the skillet.

• Cook chicken about 3 minutes on each side until no longer pink in the center.

• Remove chicken from the skillet and set aside.

• Allow the sauce in the skillet to reduce by half.

• Add the lemon slices after reduced until they’re caramelized.

• Add the chicken back into the skillet and you’re ready to serve.

• Serve over rice or pasta.

Red Wine Pasta



Ingredients

• 1-1/2 cups red wine

• 1-1/2 cups water

• 8 ounces spaghetti

• 1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil

• 3 garlic cloves, minced

• 1/2 teaspoon red hot chili pepper

• A pinch of salt

• 1 tablespoon cream

• 1/2 cup freshly grated parmesan cheese

• 1 tablespoon chopped fresh basil

Instructions

• Boil a large pot of salted water with one cup red wine.

• Add pasta to cook for only about 3-5 minutes.

• Drain well using a colander, keeping 1 cup of the cooking liquid.

• In a large skillet, heat oil, garlic, and chili pepper on low heat. Gently cook about 5 minutes.

• Add the remaining 1/2 cup red wine and cream. Increase the heat to medium.

• Add spaghetti to the skillet, tossing in the wine until the wine is absorbed.

• Add the reserved cooking water with wine to keep pasta wet.

• Test pasta to see if it is done.

• Adjust seasoning as needed, then add cheese and basil and toss until the wine sauce thickens enough to coat the pasta, about 1 minute.

• Serve with parmesan shavings and basil on top.

Red Wine Chorizo Bites



Ingredients

• 2 tablespoons olive oil

• 16 ounces chorizo sausage links, cut into 1-inch pieces.

• 3/4 cup good-quality red wine

• fresh loaf of artisan bread

Instructions

• In a large non-stick skillet, add the oil.

• Heat over medium-high heat and then add the chorizo.

• Cook for 4-5 minutes or until lightly brown.

• Add the wine and reduce the heat to a simmer.

• Simmer for 10 minutes or until the wine has reduced and the chorizo has cooked through.

• Serve the red wine chorizo bites with fresh bread and enjoy.

Red Wine Bolognese



Ingredients

• 1 Tbsp olive oil

• 1 medium yellow onion, chopped

• 5 cloves garlic, minced

• 1 pound ground beef, 90% lean 10% fat

• 3 Tsp salt

• 2 Tsp pepper.

• 1 cup dry red wine, preferably merlot

• 1 28oz can crushed tomatoes

• 3 Tbsp tomato paste

• 1½ Tbsp oregano leaves

• 2 Tsp basil leaves

• 1 Tsp parsley flakes

• 1 Tsp Italian seasoning

• ⅛ Tsp crushed red pepper

• ⅛ Tsp ground all spice

• ⅛ Tsp ground nutmeg

• 1 pound rotini noodles

Instructions

• In a large saucepan, heat the olive oil.

• Add the onion and garlic and stir for about 5 minutes or until the onion becomes translucent.

• Add the ground beef and season with 1 Tsp salt and 1Tsp pepper.

• Cook for about 8 minutes until the meat is cooked through.

• Remove the pan from the stove and drain out the fat from the meat.

• Return the pan to the stove and add the red wine. Let the wine cook with the meat for about 5 minutes over medium heat.

• Add the crushed tomatoes, tomato paste, oregano, basil, parsley, Italian seasoning, crushed red pepper, all spice, nutmeg, and the remaining 2 Tsp salt and 1 Tsp pepper.

• Cover and simmer for 10-15 minutes to let the flavors blend and to let the wine cook down.

• Serve over noodles and top with parmesan cheese and fresh basil.

Wine Gummy Bears



Ingredients

• 1 cup wine of your choice

• 1/2 cup sugar

• 3 Tablespoons powdered gelatin

• 1 drop pink food coloring (if making Rosé Gummy Bears)

• 2-3 Gummy Bear Molds

Instructions

• Place the wine, sugar and gelatin in a saucepan over medium low heat (if you want to keep the alcohol in, make sure to keep under 90 degrees).

• Whisk for 2-3 minutes or until sugar and gelatin has dissolved. (Stir in the pink

food coloring if making Rosé gummy bears)

• Using a glass measuring cup with a spout, pour the mixture over the gummy bear molds.

• Use an offset spatula to get rid of the excess and ensure all the molds are filled.

• Refrigerate for at least 90 minutes.

• When gelatin has set, bears will easily pop out from mold.

Red Wine Brownies



Ingredients

• 1 box of chocolate brownie mix

• 1/4 cup of Red Wine

• 1/3 cup vegetable oil

• 1 egg

Instructions

• Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Grease 8″x8″ baking dish.

• In large bowl, combine wine, oil, and egg. Mix well. Stir in brownie mix. Spread batter in prepared pan.

• Bake for 45 minutes.

• Cool completely and serve with wine.