Easy Frozen Drinks to Beat the Heat

Summer is a great time to bring people together, have a BBQ, picnic, or family reunion and enjoy the beautiful weather outside, but the heat can make your get together go from a bang to a bust in no time. Check out our recipes of frozen drinks to help you beat the heat, keep your guests cool and happy.

Non-Alcoholic Frozen Drinks

1. Frozen Strawberry Lemonade

Total Prep Time: 10 minutes

Servings: 2

Ingredients:

• 1 package fresh strawberries

• 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

• 1/4 cup water

• 2 tablespoons sugar

• 1.5 cup crushed ice

Instructions:

1. Put all ingredients in the blender and blend until desired consistency is reached

2. Taste your blend and adjust for sweetness and flavor and adjust to your personal tastes

Tip: Mix red food coloring and sugar to create pink sugar for the rim of this treat and then garnish with fresh strawberry and lemon slices to wow your guests!

2. Piña Colada Ice Cream Floats

Total Prep Time: 5 minutes

Servings: 4

Ingredients:

• 15 oz. Can of Piña Colada Frozen Concentrate

• 1 Cup Pineapple Coconut Ice Cream

• 2 Cups Water

• 1 Cup Ice

• Club Soda

• Maraschino Cherries (optional)

Instructions:

1. Blend together piña colada concentrate, water, and ice until fully combined

2. Fill 1/4 of glasses with blended mixture

3. Fill remaining 3/4 of glasses with club soda

4. Add 1-2 scoops of ice cream to each glass

5. Garnish with cherries (optional)

3. Pineapple Dole Whips

Total Prep Time: ~2 hours to chill/freeze, 10 minutes prep

Servings: 4

Ingredients:

• 2 pineapples, peeled and cored

• 1 lime, juiced

• 2 TB Agave Nectar

• 1.5 cups almond milk

• 0.5 tsp vanilla extract

Instructions:

1. Blend all ingredients until smooth

2. Pour blend into a bowl, cover, and store in refrigerator until chilled

3. Pour chilled mixture into ice cream maker and follow appliance’s instructions to create ice cream

4. Put ice cream mixture in freezer for 1-2 hours to harden.

Tips: Garnish with whipped cream, maraschino cherries, a pineapple slice, and a tropical umbrella to mimic the popular whips served at Disney World!

4. Blue Raspberry Lemonade Slush

Total Prep Time: 4 hours to freeze, 5 minutes prep

Servings: 4

Ingredients:

• 1 cup boiling water

• 1 cup lemon-lime soda

• 0.5 lemon, juiced

• 1 box Berry Blue Jell-o

Instructions:

1. Combine boiling water and Jell-O in an 8×11 (or similar) sized baking dish until Jell-O is dissolved

2. Stir in lemon-lime soda and freeze for at least 4 hours (or until solid)

3. Remove from freezer, ~10 minutes before serving

4. Use ice cream scoop or metal spoon to scoop slushie mix from baking dish.

5. Fill glass halfway with slushie mix

6. Fill other half of glass with lemon-lime soda

Tips: Serve this slushie mix in a glass garnished with raspberries and lemon slices for garnish or hollow out half of a lemon and pour your mixture straight into the rind for a trendy treat!

Frozen Cocktails

1. Frosé

Total Prep Time: 5 minutes (after freezing process)

Servings: 2

Ingredients:

• 1 750ml bottle rosé

• 0.5 cup sugar

• 0.5 cup water

• 0.5 cup raspberries

• 1 lemon, juiced

• 1 cup crushed ice

Instructions:

1. Pour bottle of rosé into 8×11 (or similarly sized) baking dish and put into the freezer. This should be done at least several hours before planning to serve, preferably overnight.

2. Pour sugar into saucepan and add water. Stirring constantly, until sugar is dissolved.

3. Crush raspberries and add to sugar mixture.

4. Put raspberry-sugar mixture in the freezer for about five minutes and then strain (discard the solids).

5. Take all ingredients out of the freezer and put into blender together along with lemon juice and ice. Pulse until smooth.

Tips: Use a darker colored rosé for best results.

2. Frozen Mint Julep

Total Prep Time: 20 minutes

Servings: 4

Ingredients:

• 0.5 cup sugar

• 0.5 cup water

• 0.5 cup fresh mint (rinsed and rough chopped)

• 5 cups crushed ice

• 4 ounces bourbon

Instructions:

1. Combine sugar and water in a small saucepan. Stir constantly, until sugar is dissolved.

2. Add fresh mint to sugar-water mixture and stir to create mint syrup.

3. Allow syrup to cool completely and then strain (discard solids).

4. In a blender combine four ounces of your mint syrup, ice, and bourbon and blend until smooth.

5. Garnish with fresh mint and serve!

Tips: Extra mint syrup can be saved for up to one week in the fridge.

3. Frozen Sangria

Total Prep Time:

Servings: 10

Ingredients:

• 1 pint blood orange sorbetto

• 1 pint raspberry sorbetto

• 0.5 lime, juiced

• 475ml dry red wine (ex: cabernet sauvignon)

Instructions:

1. Add all ingredients to blender and blend until smooth.

2. Garnish with fresh raspberries and blackberries and serve immediately or freeze and use later.

Tips: If your mixture is too thick, add more wine. If it’s too thin, add more sorbetto.

4. Tropical Slush

Total Prep Time: 5 minutes

Servings: 20

Ingredients:

• 0.5 gallon lime sherbet

• 0.5 gallon pineapple sherbet

• 2 liters lemon-lime soda

• 6 oz frozen pineapple concentrate

• 6 oz frozen limeade

• 7.5 oz (1/2 can) cream of coconut

Instructions:

Combine all ingredients in a blender or by hand until well combined. Serve Immediately.

Tips: Serve these drinks in hollowed out pineapples to really impress your guests!