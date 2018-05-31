Easy DIY Doughnut Recipes

Doughnuts are perfect rings of deep-fried goodness and there’s nothing better than a homemade doughnut. Make these easy handcraft doughnut recipes yourself at home.

Supplies Needed

Flour

Sugar

Milk

Butter

Yeast

Eggs

Oil (for frying)

Vanilla extract

Equipment Needed

Mixing bowl

Spoons/spatulas

Hand/stand mixer

Pot/deep-fryer (for frying)

Baking sheet (for baking)

Homemade Doughnuts from Scratch

Autumn Apple Donuts

Ingredients

3 ¾ cups all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

½ teaspoon salt

2 eggs

2 cups granulated sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 cup of thinly sliced apples

⅔ cup milk

¼ cup butter

Any type of oil for frying (vegetable, peanut, etc.)

1 teaspoon cinnamon

Directions

In one bowl, combine all dry ingredients with the exception of the sugar (the flour, baking powder, and salt).

In a separate bowl, mix together the eggs, 1 ¾ cup of the sugar, and the vanilla.

In a third bowl, melt the butter and combine with the ⅔ cup of milk.

Mix the wet ingredient mixture with the dry ingredient mixture in a mixer until the dough becomes almost unbearably thick before adding the milk and butter mixture.

Gently fold the sliced apples into the batter.

Chill the dough for at least two hours before taking the batter and shaping it into doughnut-like shapes.

In a pan, bring oil to a low-medium temperature.

When the oil is ready, place the doughnuts into the pan.

Flip the doughnuts over when the bottoms get to be a nice golden-brown color.

When both sides are the same color, flip the nearly finished doughnuts onto a paper towel.

In a small bowl, mix the remaining ¼ cup granulated sugar and the teaspoon of cinnamon to get a cinnamon sugar mixture.

Dip the warm doughnuts into the mixture, coating both sides.

Serve immediately, as they are best when fresh and warm.

Easy Pre-Packaged Doughnut Recipe

Cinnamon Swirl Donuts

Ingredients

1 package of store-bought cinnamon rolls

Some type of oil for frying (canola, vegetable, etc.)

1/4 cup granulated sugar

Directions

Separate each cinnamon roll into individual squares.

If desired, you can cut small holes in the center of the cinnamon rolls.

Put enough oil in a pan so that it will cover about half the cinnamon roll in height.

When the oil is hot, take the cinnamon rolls and cover the bottom of the pan without overcrowding it.

Flip when the bottoms are golden brown.

Pat until semi-dry with paper towels.

Immediately dip and cover with the granulated sugar and serve!

Whether handcrafting doughnuts from our own homemade dough or just opening a package of pre-made cinnamon rolls, you can always have fresh doughnuts in your belly.