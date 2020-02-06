Delicious Homemade Frozen Yogurt Recipes

While there’s an old expression about screaming for ice cream, frozen yogurt is no slouch in the dessert department. Not only can frozen yogurt tap into the same tasty pleasure centers of your tongue and your brain, but it also tends to be healthier than ice cream or even gelato, for that matter. Although this frozen dessert has only been around since 1970, it also has its own special day. In light of this, here are a few different recipes for frozen yogurt so that you can fully enjoy your February 6th or any other day you are itching for something cold and sweet.
Peanut Butter & Banana FroYo
Ingredients/Equipment
- Bananas, frozen, 2
- Yogurt, Greek, vanilla, 4 oz
- Peanut butter, 1/3 cup
- Milk, 1/2 cup
- Miniature chocolate chips, semi-sweet, 1/3 cup
- Blender
- Plastic container
Directions
- Place all of the ingredients, with the exception of the chocolate chips, into a blender and pulse the mixture until you do not see any more chunks of banana.
- Scoop everything into a plastic container and mix in the chocolate chips.
- Cover your container and freeze for 30 to 45 minutes to yield a soft-serve consistency.
- Alternately, you can hard freeze it for much later. Uncover it and put it into the microwave for 45 seconds at half power.
“Double Choc” Protein FroYo
Ingredients/Equipment
- Yogurt, nonfat, Greek, plain flavor, 32 oz
- Milk, almond, vanilla, unsweetened, 1 cup
- Whey protein powder, chocolate, 103 grams
- Cocoa powder, Dutch, unsweetened, 1/2 cup
- Vanilla extract, 2 tbsp
- Stevia, liquid extract, 1/2 tbsp
- Xanthan gum
- Chocolate chips, dark, 1/2 cup
- Blender
- Stand mixer with ice cream making bowl
- Freezer-safe container
Directions
- Chill your ice cream maker’s bowl for at least 24 hours.
- Add everything but the xanthan gum and chocolate chips into a large blender and run it until you have a completely smooth consistency.
- Add the xanthan gum during blending process.
- Place the ice cream bowl onto your stand mixer and set to “stir.” Pour the batter into the bowl and churn until you have soft-serve.
- Transfer the ice cream to a freezer-proof container and stir in the chips.
- Cover the container with a lid and throw it into the freezer until it reaches the consistency you want.
- Scoop into a bowl and enjoy!
5-Minute Cake Batter FroYo
Ingredients/Equipment
- Yogurt, plain, 1 cup
- Cream cheese, 8 oz
- Honey, 3 tbsp
- Vanilla, 3 tsp
- Sprinkles, 3 tbsp
- Food processor
- Spatula
- Freezer-safe container
Instructions
- Add all ingredients except for the sprinkles into your food processor.
- Run the processor for 2-3 minutes, just until you have a creamy texture. Remember to scrape along the sides of the bowl to catch any lumps.
- Use the spatula to stir in the sprinkles.
- Pour into your container and freeze it for at least 6 hours. This will keep in the freezer for up to 1 month.
Brownie Chunk FroYo
Ingredients/Equipment
- Yogurt, fat-free, plain, 32 oz
- Chocolate chips, semi-sweet, 1 cup, melted and slightly cooled
- Milk, 1/2 cup
- Condensed milk, sweetened, 1 can
- Pudding cup, chocolate, 3.9 oz (one standard pudding cup)
- Vanilla, 2 tsp
- Brownies from scratch or from the store, broken up into single-bite pieces
- Large bowl
- Whisk
- Airtight container
- Spatula
Directions
- Use a large bowl and whisk to combine the yogurt, both milks and the vanilla.
- Add in the pudding as your whisk.
- Whisk in the melted chocolate chips, adding it slowly as you go.
- Once you have an even and concise blend, use a spatula to fold in your brownie chunks.
- Transfer your mixture into an airtight container and freeze it for at least 6 hours.
Strawberry Cheesecake FroYo
Ingredients/Equipment
- Strawberries, 16 oz, hulled and split
- Cream cheese, 4 oz
- Yogurt, Greek, plain, 3 cups
- Milk, 1/2 cup
- Sugar, 3/4 cup
- Juice, lemon, 1 tbsp
- Vanilla, 1/2 tbsp
- Graham crackers, full-size, 6, coarsely crumbled
- Blender
- Ice cream maker
Directions
- Blend everything except for the graham crackers with the blender’s puree setting until you reach an even, smooth consistency.
- Pour the strawberry cheesecake mix into your ice cream maker and freeze as directed.
- Either stir in the graham cracker chunks and serve immediately or save the crumbs for later if you are planning to freeze the mixture and serve sometime in the near future.
Orange Creamsicle FroYo
Ingredients/Equipment
- Oranges, 2
- Yogurt, Greek, plain, 2 cups
- Vanilla, 1/2 tsp
- Optional: Honey or maple syrup
- Large bowl
- Spoon
- Freezer-proof container
Directions
- Halve the oranges and squeeze the juice into the bowl.
- Add the other ingredients and mix together with a spoon.
- Pour the mix into your freezer-proof vessel.
- Freeze for at least 5 hours.
- Peel and store the orange halves in the fridge.
- Give the yogurt half an hour to defrost before serving.
- To serve, scoop some of the yogurt onto an orange half.