Delicious Homemade Frozen Yogurt Recipes

While there’s an old expression about screaming for ice cream, frozen yogurt is no slouch in the dessert department. Not only can frozen yogurt tap into the same tasty pleasure centers of your tongue and your brain, but it also tends to be healthier than ice cream or even gelato, for that matter. Although this frozen dessert has only been around since 1970, it also has its own special day. In light of this, here are a few different recipes for frozen yogurt so that you can fully enjoy your February 6th or any other day you are itching for something cold and sweet.

Peanut Butter & Banana FroYo

Ingredients/Equipment

Bananas, frozen, 2

Yogurt, Greek, vanilla, 4 oz

Peanut butter, 1/3 cup

Milk, 1/2 cup

Miniature chocolate chips, semi-sweet, 1/3 cup

Blender

Plastic container

Directions

Place all of the ingredients, with the exception of the chocolate chips, into a blender and pulse the mixture until you do not see any more chunks of banana. Scoop everything into a plastic container and mix in the chocolate chips. Cover your container and freeze for 30 to 45 minutes to yield a soft-serve consistency. Alternately, you can hard freeze it for much later. Uncover it and put it into the microwave for 45 seconds at half power.

“Double Choc” Protein FroYo

Ingredients/Equipment

Yogurt, nonfat, Greek, plain flavor, 32 oz

Milk, almond, vanilla, unsweetened, 1 cup

Whey protein powder, chocolate, 103 grams

Cocoa powder, Dutch, unsweetened, 1/2 cup

Vanilla extract, 2 tbsp

Stevia, liquid extract, 1/2 tbsp

Xanthan gum

Chocolate chips, dark, 1/2 cup

Blender

Stand mixer with ice cream making bowl

Freezer-safe container

Directions

Chill your ice cream maker’s bowl for at least 24 hours. Add everything but the xanthan gum and chocolate chips into a large blender and run it until you have a completely smooth consistency. Add the xanthan gum during blending process. Place the ice cream bowl onto your stand mixer and set to “stir.” Pour the batter into the bowl and churn until you have soft-serve. Transfer the ice cream to a freezer-proof container and stir in the chips. Cover the container with a lid and throw it into the freezer until it reaches the consistency you want. Scoop into a bowl and enjoy!

5-Minute Cake Batter FroYo

Ingredients/Equipment

Yogurt, plain, 1 cup

Cream cheese, 8 oz

Honey, 3 tbsp

Vanilla, 3 tsp

Sprinkles, 3 tbsp

Food processor

Spatula

Freezer-safe container

Instructions

Add all ingredients except for the sprinkles into your food processor. Run the processor for 2-3 minutes, just until you have a creamy texture. Remember to scrape along the sides of the bowl to catch any lumps. Use the spatula to stir in the sprinkles. Pour into your container and freeze it for at least 6 hours. This will keep in the freezer for up to 1 month.

Brownie Chunk FroYo

Ingredients/Equipment

Yogurt, fat-free, plain, 32 oz

Chocolate chips, semi-sweet, 1 cup, melted and slightly cooled

Milk, 1/2 cup

Condensed milk, sweetened, 1 can

Pudding cup, chocolate, 3.9 oz (one standard pudding cup)

Vanilla, 2 tsp

Brownies from scratch or from the store, broken up into single-bite pieces

Large bowl

Whisk

Airtight container

Spatula

Directions

Use a large bowl and whisk to combine the yogurt, both milks and the vanilla. Add in the pudding as your whisk. Whisk in the melted chocolate chips, adding it slowly as you go. Once you have an even and concise blend, use a spatula to fold in your brownie chunks. Transfer your mixture into an airtight container and freeze it for at least 6 hours.

Strawberry Cheesecake FroYo

Ingredients/Equipment

Strawberries, 16 oz, hulled and split

Cream cheese, 4 oz

Yogurt, Greek, plain, 3 cups

Milk, 1/2 cup

Sugar, 3/4 cup

Juice, lemon, 1 tbsp

Vanilla, 1/2 tbsp

Graham crackers, full-size, 6, coarsely crumbled

Blender

Ice cream maker

Directions

Blend everything except for the graham crackers with the blender’s puree setting until you reach an even, smooth consistency. Pour the strawberry cheesecake mix into your ice cream maker and freeze as directed. Either stir in the graham cracker chunks and serve immediately or save the crumbs for later if you are planning to freeze the mixture and serve sometime in the near future.

Orange Creamsicle FroYo

Ingredients/Equipment

Oranges, 2

Yogurt, Greek, plain, 2 cups

Vanilla, 1/2 tsp

Optional: Honey or maple syrup

Honey or maple syrup Large bowl

Spoon

Freezer-proof container

Directions