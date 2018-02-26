Delicious Heart Healthy Recipes

Cooking healthy doesn’t have to mean eating meals that lack flavor. From dinner entrees to desserts, these heart healthy recipes below are good for your health and taste delicious.

Salmon Tacos with Mango Salsa



Ingredients

2 salmon filets

1 tablespoon light olive oil

1 teaspoon smoked paprika

1 teaspoon cumin

1/2 teaspoon chili powder

6 corn tortillas

4 slices of lime

Mango salsa (see recipe below)

Salt and pepper to taste

Salsa

1 ripe mango, diced into small cubes

2 tablespoons chopped cilantro

2 tablespoons minced onion or shallots

1 tablespoon seeded minced jalapeno

1 small lime, juiced

Salt to taste

Directions:

1. Make the salsa first since the filets won’t take long to sear in the skillet. To make the salsa, simply combine all the ingredients in a bowl and mix together. Cover with foil and put in fridge.

2. For the salmon, prepare the spices by mixing them together in a small bowl. Rub the salmon filets in the mixed spice rub, leaving a little extra on the side to sprinkle on top later.

3. Prepare a cast iron skillet. Heat the olive oil in skillet over medium-high heat. When the oil is hot, place the salmon fillets (skin side down). After 4 or 5 minutes, flip the salmon. Cook 4-5 minutes on other side. When edges start to brown and salmon filets flake, they are done. Top the salmon with your spice rub and slice salmon into taco-sized pieces.

4. Heat the tortillas individually in a skillet with a small dash of oil.

5. Fill the tacos and layer salmon and mango salsa evenly. Squeeze some lime juice on top and enjoy.

Roasted Squash Side Dish



Ingredients

1 small butternut squash

2 zucchini

1 red pepper

1 sweet potato

2 red skin potatoes

1 red onion

3 tablespoons olive oil

1 teaspoon powdered sage

2 tablespoons rosemary

2 tablespoons thyme

Salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

1. Preheat the oven to 450F.

2. Wash and dice up squash, zucchini, and potatoes. Seed and slice red pepper. Slice an onion.

3. Prepare a sheet pan with aluminum foil. Arrange veggies and drizzle olive oil on top. Sprinkle herbs all over and toss to coat. Be sure to spread veggies evenly on the pan so they can cook properly.

4. Roast the vegetables in the oven for 35 to 50 minutes (depending on your oven and the size of your chopped cubes). Turn veggies once in the middle of baking. Cook until all veggies are brown and fork tender.

Healthy Pancakes



Ingredients

1 1/2 cups all purpose baking flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon salt

3 tablespoons chia seeds

2 tablespoons organic local honey

1 1/2 cups almond or hemp milk

1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar

1/2 teaspoon almond extract

1 tablespoon coconut oil

Directions:

1. Mix flour, baking powder, salt, and chia seeds in a bowl until combined.

2. Add almond milk, honey, vinegar in extract and mix with rubber spatula (be careful not to over mix.)

3. Cover in plastic wrap and let it sit in the fridge for 10 minutes. This allows the chia seeds time to thicken up.

4. Heat coconut oil in skillet over medium-high heat. Sprinkle water in the pan to see if the pan is hot. If water sizzles, you can start making pancakes.

5. Pour pancake mixture in 1/4 cup portions in the skillet. Once they begin to bubble and brown on the other side, you can flip them. It should take roughly 3 to 4 minutes to cook on each side.

6. Serve with organic maple syrup or honey.

Chocolate Chip Cookies for the Heart

(Gluten-free, Paleo, and Heart-Healthy)



Ingredients

2 cups almond flour

1/3 cup organic local honey

1 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips

1/3 cup coconut oil (softened)

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Directions:

1. Preheat the oven to 350F. Prepare a cookie sheet by either greasing it with coconut oil or line with parchment paper.

2. Combine flour, baking powder and salt in a large bowl. Put aside.

3. Cream together honey, coconut oil, and extract in a small bowl.

4. Add to dry mix. Combine thoroughly with your hands or a fork.

5. Add in the chocolate chips or cocoa nibs.

6. Use a spoon to scoop cookie dough onto sheet. Flatten them so they cook more evenly. They should be about 1/2 inch thick. Place two inches apart from one another.

7. Bake in the preheated oven for 7 to 10 minutes (depends on your oven.) They are done when they begin to brown on the edges.

8. Cool on rack for 5 minutes.

Cookies will stay good in an airtight container up to 5 days. If you save some of the cookie dough to cook later, wrap it in wax paper and cover it in aluminum foil. You can store the cookie dough inside the freezer for 3 weeks.