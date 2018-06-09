Creative Ways to Enjoy Rosé

Rosé wine, has a refreshing taste, luscious pink color and is one of the most popular wines of the summer. Rosé lovers found fun and unique ways use this popular wine. Try the recipes below and enjoy rosé in many ways.

Ice Pop Cocktail with Rosé

Ingredients:

Rosé Wine

Real Strawberry Ice Pops

To make this refreshing drink, simply place a strawberry ice pop into a wine glass (with the stem facing up). Then, pour your favorite rose-colored wine over until the glass is 3/4 full. As you sip, the delightful strawberry flavor will mix beautifully with the wine.

Whiskey and Rosé Sour

Ingredients:

2 oz Whiskey

5 oz Rosé (dry)

1 oz Simple Syrup

1 oz Lemon Juice (freshly squeezed)

In a shaker filled with ice, add all the ingredients listed above. Shake a few times, until the sides of the cocktail shaker are cold. Strain the drink into a cold glass and enjoy with lemon zest garnished on the side.

Rosé Sangria

Ingredients:

4 Bottles of Rosé, dry and chilled

4 Peaches, pitted and diced

4 Apples, pitted and diced

2 cups Raspberries

1 cup Strawberries, quartered

1 Bottle Sparkling Wine, chilled

1/4 cup Peach Juice

In a large pitcher, combine all ingredients except for the sparkling wine. Mix gently, then place in your fridge overnight to allow the flavors to meld together. The next day, slowly pour in the chilled sparkling wine and be sure to include fruit from the bottom of the pitcher.

Rosé Popsicles

Ingredients:

375ml Rosé (half of a bottle)

6 oz Fresh Raspberries

1 tbsp Sugar

1/2 tbsp Lime Juice

Have ice pop molds readily available. While silicone molds are the easiest to work with, plastic will work as well. First, take 20 raspberries and set them aside. Then, take the rest of the raspberries and cut each of them in half. Place four halves of the berries into each of the ice pop molds then fill with wine, leaving 1″ space at the top. Insert sticks into molds and set in freezer.

Take the raspberries you set aside earlier and mix them with sugar in a saucepan over medium heat. Add the lime juice and continuously mash the berries until you have a smooth mixture. Once the pops have been in the freezer for three hours, take them out and add the raspberry puree. Freeze overnight and enjoy.

Wine Cubes

Ingredients:

Rosé Wine

Pour your favorite Rosé wine into a silicone ice cube tray. Freeze for a full 24 hours. Then the cubes can be used to help chill your wine without watering it down.

Sparkling Fizz

Ingredients:

6 Strawberries, diced

2 tsp Sugar

1 Gin Shot

2 Rosé Shots

3/4 cup Club Soda

In a small bowl, combine the diced strawberries with the sugar and let it sit for 5 minutes. Then, mash with a fork until it’s a smooth puree. Pour the mixture into an ice-filled cocktail shaker, along with the gin and rosé. Shake and then strain into two glasses before topping with club soda.

Fruit Punch

Ingredients:

1 Bottle Rosé

2 cups Sparkling Lemonade

1/2 cup Strawberry liqueur

1 cup Strawberries, diced

1 cup Raspberries

6 Peaches, sliced

1 lemon, wedged

1 orange, wedged

Ice Cubes

Combine all ingredients except for the ice and lemonade in a large beverage server. Place in the fridge for a few hours or overnight. When it’s ready to serve, stir in the sparkling lemonade, then serve over ice for a refreshing drink.

Frosty Watermelon Slush

Ingredients:

4 cups Watermelon, diced and frozen

750 ml Rosé

2 tbsp Lime Juice

Place all ingredients in a blender and blend until you have a slushy mixture. Then, pour into individual glasses and enjoy with a watermelon garnish on the rim.

Rosé Margaritas

Ingredients:

1 oz Tequila

1 oz Lime Juice, fresh

4 oz Rosé

1.5 oz Simple Syrup

Combine all ingredients in a shaker filled with ice and shake until sides become cold. Strain into an ice-filled glass and serve with lime garnish on the side.

Champagne Punch

Ingredients:

1 Bottle Sparkling Rosé

1 cup Orange Vodka

1/2 cup Triple Sec

Gently stir all ingredients together in a large pitcher. Serve with lemons or lime to garnish.

Rosé Slushies

Ingredients:

2 cups Rosé

2 tbsp Powdered Sugar

1/2 lb Frozen Strawberries

Add all ingredients in a blender and blend on high until you have a smooth texture. If the drink is thick, then add more wine until you reach the consistency that you desire. Pour in chilled glasses and serve with extra rosé on top for a nice zing.

Rosé Daiquiri

Ingredients:

1 Bottle Rosé

1 cup Strawberries, frozen

3/4 Rum

1/2 cup Lime Juice, freshly squeezed

1/4 cup Sugar

1 cup Ice (or frozen wine cubes)

Blend all ingredients together until they are well combined. Serve in daiquiri glasses with additional strawberries for the garnish.

Rosé Lemonade

Ingredients:

1/2 cup Sugar

1/2 cup Water

1/2 cup Lemon Juice, freshly squeezed

2 cups Water, cold

2 cups Rosé

Heat sugar and 1/2 cup of water in a saucepan over high heat. Once it has been brought to a boil, stir in 2 cups of cold water and allow it to cool in a large pitcher. Next, mix in the lemon juice and wine and cool in the fridge for a few hours before serving.

Drunken Gummy Bears

Ingredients:

1 cup Gummy Bears

1.5 cups Sparkling Rosé

Place gummy bears flat in a bowl and pour the wine over them until covered. Leave in a room temperature area for 10 hours, then enjoy.

These creative rosé recipes won’t let you down. They taste great, are easy to make, and showcase the bright taste of this wine.