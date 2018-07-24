Cocktail Recipes to Celebrate National Tequila Day

National Tequila Day is finally here! While everyone is getting ready to celebrate with a margarita in hand, there are plenty of other delicious cocktails and drink options. Here are ten amazing drink recipes that showcase tequila.

Margarita

Margaritas are the most popular drink made with tequila. This famous drink comes in many different ways and flavors. Spice it up by enjoying a strawberry, cucumber, or a classic agave option. You can even have it frozen, on-the-rocks, or even straight depending on your taste and preferences. Garnish with a lime.

Traditional Tequila Sunrise

Another popular option for tequila lovers is the Tequila Sunrise. This drink is infused with ice, orange juice, grenadine, and of course, tequila. If you mix it right, it looks just like the sky when the sun rises. Garnish this drink with a maraschino cherry or an orange slice for a rich and beautiful creation.

Tequila Ice Pops

Take a tequila sunrise drink mix and transform it into a cool treat. Mix up your tequila sunrise, pour it into an ice pop mold, add a popsicle stick, and pop them into the freezer. These treats are both refreshing and a great idea for a summertime celebration, plus they are simple to make. Enjoy the tasty mixed flavors of orange juice, grenadine, and tequila.

Bloody Maria

A Bloody Maria is made with tequila instead of vodka like a Bloody Mary. It has the same ingredients as the classic Bloody Mary, but the tequila gives it a new twist on an old favorite. Garnish with a lime wedge to finish off this fabulous drink.

The Paloma

This grapefruit and tequila blend is a delightful way to celebrate National Tequila Day. Add kosher salt for the rim, grapefruit juice, lime juice, sugar, tequila, and club soda for a bubbly and refreshing drink. This drink is best served with a grapefruit wedge for a tangy grapefruit flavor.

El Diablo

The El Diablo is a dark and fiery looking drink and a great option for National Tequila Day. This drink is made with a mixture of tequila, lime juice, and crème de cassis. Shake it up well, and fine strain the mixture into a glass. Add some ginger beer to the finished product, and garnish it with some blackberries or a lime slice.

Jalapeno Margarita

Jalapeno Margarita is a spicy twist on the classic tequila drink, this jalapeno margarita is just what you need to spice up your day. This drink has everything you need for a little sweet flavor and a little heat at the same time. It is cold, but it will set you on fire when you sip. This is the perfect drink for those that love a little heat.

Tropical Tequila Punch

A tropical tequila punch is a refreshing combination of flavors and will keep your taste buds happy the entire time you are sipping. To make this tequila infused tropical punch, simply mix some orange juice, pineapple juice, lemon juice, and tequila to give you a rich but sweet drink.

Pink Tequila

A pink tequila is a fruity take on a tequila drink. This pink drink is made with watermelon, strawberries, lime juice, agave nectar, and white tequila to give you a sweet and refreshing drink. The watermelon and strawberries complement one another without overpowering the tequila and agave juice.

Coffee Margarita

A coffee margarita is the perfect boozy drink for the coffee lover. It has various ingredients that might surprise you like the kumquats or the toasted sesame oil, but this drink has a little bit of everything to keep your taste buds alive.

Mexican Mule

The Mexican Mule is a refreshing drink for National Tequila Day. The mint gives the drink a nice clean and refreshing taste, perfect for summer. Mix ginger beer, lime juice, mint, and tequila for the ultimate party drink.

The Salty Chihuahua

The Salty Chihuahua is made with grapefruit juice, orange liqueur, and tequila. It’s light and refreshing and gets a delicious tang from the grapefruit.

Try some amazing new tequila cocktails recipes for National Tequila Day. Some are great for sipping, and some are great for throwing back. Have fun celebrating whatever you decide to drink. Cheers!