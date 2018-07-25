Pairing wine and cheese can be a difficult task if you don’t have much experience. Here’s a list of the Best Wine and Cheese Pairings guaranteed to be a perfect pair. Enjoy these fabulous pairings while celebrating National Wine and Cheese Day!

Riesling and Ricotta

Ricotta is a wonderful Italian cheese most made from sheep or cow’s milk and it’s often paired with dessert-type dishes. It’s creamy texture that makes it a versatile cheese. It pairs well with fruits, salads, and other dishes that will benefit from its sweetness. This is why it pairs well with a tangy Riesling since they complement each other well and create a more advanced flavor profile.

Pinot Noir and Brie

Pinot Noir is goes well with light cheeses because the flavors do not clash. Pinot Noir originated in Burgundy, a region of France, and is known for its distinct taste that is reminiscent of berries various herbs. Many people drink it around the holidays when seeking more earthy flavors, often pairing it with brie cheese. Brie cheese provides a light flavor that allows the Pinot Noir to insert intensity into the pairing, allowing neither of the choices to overwhelm each other. This pairing also goes incredibly well with crackers and fruit.

Pinot Grigio and Mozzarella

One of the best pairings for Pinot Grigio is a soft delicate cheese like Mozzarella. This cheese is traditionally found in southern Italy and is naturally sourced from milk of the Italian buffalo. Pinot Grigio also often has hints of citrus that blends well with the subdued taste of Mozzarella. This pairing works well when you slice up the mozzarella and pair it with more acidic flavors such as tomatoes or balsamic vinegar. Mozzarella is typically used on pizza, so those looking for a good wine pairing try pizza and Pinot Grigio.

Sauvignon Blanc and Goat Cheese

The acidic nature of Sauvignon Blanc pairs well with goat cheese, which is often known for its earthy, tart flavor. The combination of the tart and acidic tastes makes this combination remarkable. This allows the flavors to complement each other through juxtaposition.

Merlot and Monterey Jack

This may seem like an unlikely pairing due to the American origin of Monterey Jack and the French origin of Merlot, but they actually go well together. The nutty flavor of the cheese, is often being flavored with things such as caraway seeds and fennel. This flavor combination is well-paired with something sweet, making the fruity taste of Merlot a near-perfect match.

Chardonnay and Cheddar

Cheddar is a really distinct cheese, often having a strong flavor that can be sweet, mild, or even a bit sharp, depending on the type of cheddar. It originates from Cheddar, England and typically takes on an orange or white color. The smell is often noticeable as well and can be appealing, but also stinky depending on the sharpness of the cheese. Cheddar can best be paired with a fruity wine, making Chardonnay a great pair for due to the hints of apple and pear that are often noticeable in its taste. The dryness of Chardonnay also makes it work well with the hardness of the cheese.

White Bordeaux and Jalapeño Chevre

Anice White Bordeaux can really bring out the flavors of Jalapeño Chevre. The White Bordeaux unifies a distinct amount of sweetness and tartness, which can be a great setting for the spicy kick that the cheese will provide.

Sweet Rosé and Chipotle Jack

One of the most wonderful types of wine is a Rosé, giving a great middle ground between high-quality reds and whites. They can be just as sweet as they are tart, making them a very versatile type of wine pairs well with a multitude of cheeses. One of the most impressive pairings is Rosé with is Chipotle Jack because of cheese’s similar intensity. You will be drawn to the elegance that emerges with each bite.