Best Clam Chowder Recipes

There really isn’t anything quite like a warming bowl of clam chowder on a cold winter morning. The two most prolific styles of clam chowder were developed in New York and New England. There

will probably always be a debate on which type of clam chowder is better. Whether you like red or white, here are two hearty chowder recipes sure to satisfy.

New England Style Clam Chowder

Known throughout New England as “chowda”, the basis of this type of clam chowder is a dense, thick stew made with plenty of potatoes, cream, onions, flour, and pork fat. As you can imagine, this chowder isn’t exactly friendly on the calories. It’s this density however, that develops these ingredients into a flavorsome and comforting meal. While some of you many shy away from a chowder as heavy as this one, it’s a nice option for weekend indulgence when you can afford to take it easy.

Ingredients

• 2 16-ounce bottles clam juice

• 2 pounds russet potatoes, peeled, cut into bite sized chunks

• 2 cups chopped celery without leaves (about 3 large stalks)

• 8 slices bacon, finely chopped

• 4 tablespoons (1/2 stick) butter

• 3 cups chopped onions

• 4 garlic cloves, chopped

• 1/2 cup all purpose flour

• 10 6 1/2-ounce cans chopped clams without draining the juice

• 1 1/2 cups heavy cream

• 1 salt and pepper to taste

Directions

1. In a large pot or saucepan, bring the clam juice and potatoes to a boil before lowering the heat to medium-low and keep it at a simmer for 10-15 minutes before taking it off the heat.

2. In a separate large pot, melt the butter over medium heat before adding the bacon.

3. After the bacon begins to brown after around 7-8 minutes, add the chopped onions, celery, and garlic.

4. Sauté the vegetables, letting them soften until the onions are translucent at around 6-7 minutes before adding your flour.

5. Using a whisk, stir in the clams as well as the juices within the cans.

6. Make sure the flour doesn’t brown like a traditional roux would.

7. After the flour is well mixed, add in the contents of the other pot as well as the heavy cream.

8. Stir frequently at a medium heat for the next ten minutes to allow the flavors to mix and develop.

9. Salt and pepper to taste before serving.

Manhattan Style Clam Chowder

This type of clam chowder is red color due to its tomato base. While it still uses butter and bacon drippings to add a deep depth of savory flavors in addition to the tangy bite of tomato, it’s a little less heavy on the calories.

For those of you wanting something less fattening, this tasty soup offers a nice alternative to its contemporary where you won’t feel quite as guilty diving in for seconds.

Manhattan style clam chowder pairs excellently with breakfast foods as well, however being lighter it’s also recommended to serve it alongside sandwiches for lunch, or as a soup for dinner. If you’re looking for an additional spicy kick, don’t be afraid to add a teaspoon or two of chili powder. Unlike a creamy clam chowder, the taste of tomatoes allows this soup to be served alongside a greater number of dishes that traditionally mesh well with tomato based soups and stews.

Ingredients

• 2 16-ounce bottles clam juice

• 2 pounds russet potatoes, peeled, cut into bite sized chunks

• 2 cups peeled and chopped carrots, (about 2 large carrots)

• 2 cups chopped celery without leaves (about 3 large stalks)

• 2 tablespoons (1/4 stick) butter

• 8 slices bacon, finely chopped

• 3 cups chopped onions

• 4 garlic cloves, chopped

• 10 6 1/2-ounce cans chopped clams without draining the juice

• 1 salt and pepper to taste

• 1/2 teaspoon dried thyme

• 2 teaspoons of cayenne powder

• 28 ounce of canned diced tomatoes

Directions

1. In a large pot or saucepan, bring the clam juice and potatoes to a boil before lowering the heat to medium-low and keep it at a simmer for 10-15 minutes before taking it off the heat.

2. In a separate large pot, melt the butter over medium heat before adding the bacon.

3. After the bacon begins to brown after around 7-8 minutes, add the chopped onions, celery, garlic, and carrots.

4. Sauté the vegetables, letting them soften until the onions are translucent at around 6-7 minutes before adding your canned tomatoes.

5. Using a whisk, stir in the clams as well as the juices within the cans.

6. Add in the contents of the other pot.

7. Add the thyme and cayenne powder.

8. Stir frequently at a medium heat for the next ten minutes to allow the flavors to mix and develop.

9. Salt and pepper to taste before serving.