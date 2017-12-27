How to Turn Leftover Fruitcake into Something Delicious

Fruitcake appears at Christmas every year without fail. And yet, it’s also the brunt of some serious jokes. But thankfully, fruitcake has the potential to be truly magnificent. Below are some tasty recipes you can make using your leftover fruitcake this holiday season.

Fruitcake Bread Pudding

Use your leftover fruitcake as the staple ingredient in a holiday bread pudding. First, break up a fruitcake into small, bite-sized chunks. Add in 3 eggs, 3 cups of whole milk, and a half of cup of sugar. Put it in a casserole dish and bake for 350 degrees for about half an hour. Once it’s done, serve it with some whipped cream on top for a simple dessert that goes great with Christmas leftovers or even with a Sunday morning brunch.

Bread Pudding with Eggnog

Spice up your fruitcake with a little eggnog and bourbon for a grown-up bread pudding.

Add a dollop of whipped cream for the perfect finishing touch.

Pork Loin with Fruitcake Stuffing

Pork tastes delicious with a sugar or honey glaze on it. Ham and bacon that tastes delicious with a little sweetness. In this case, the sweetness comes from a fruitcake. Start out by sauteéing some onion and bell pepper in a skillet until they are soft. Add in the fruitcake after the vegetables have cooked. Like the previous recipe, you’ll break the fruitcake up into chunks. Stir the fruitcake in with the vegetables, seasoning the mixture with salt and pepper.

Once the stuffing is done, make a slit in the loin and add the stuffing. Bake the pork chops in the oven at 400 degrees for approximately 30 minutes. Serve with a little pork drippings. Bring out the flavors even more by pairing the pork with winter squash or dry-cooked string beans on the side.

Cake Pops

Kids love cake pops. And why shouldn’t they? Cake pops combine two things that kids love – cake and lollipops. If you have some cake pop lovers in your house, why not make up a batch of fruitcake cake pops? You mix the fruitcake with some frosting and form into cake pops. Dip them in melted chocolate for an easy sweet treat your kids will love.

Chocolate Fondue

Chocolate fondue is a very easy dessert to make. It’s also a flexible dessert, meaning once you have the chocolate melted, you can dip almost anything in it. Chop up your leftover fruitcake into squares to dip in your chocolate fondue. Other options include fresh strawberries, pineapple chunks, apple slices, pretzel bread, cheddar cheese cubes, and orange slices. For real decadence, serve with a little whipped cream and cinnamon sugar on the side.

French Toast with a Twist

Get Christmas breakfast started right with a little fruitcake French toast. Slice up your leftover fruitcake. Mix up a bit of eggnog, fresh eggs, and some holiday spices like nutmeg to make this sweet and slightly spicy version of this popular breakfast recipe.

Fruitcake Ice Cream

Fruitcake ice cream recipe only takes a couple of minutes to make. First, chop up your fruitcake into little bits. Soften some vanilla ice cream in a bowl. Add in the fruitcake chunks. Fold the ice cream and the fruitcake together. Stir in a bit of dark rum for a little holiday kick.

Fruitcake is a tasty part of the holidays and makes the days following Christmas even better with these leftover fruitcake recipes. Whip up one of these delicious holiday treats to indulge your post-Christmas sweet tooth.