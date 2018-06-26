Ways to Wear Summer Style Staples

Summer is all about looking your best and knowing how to rock your summer staples is essential. There are many timeless fashion items that you can flaunt any place your summer adventures take you. Be sure to pick up the items below for a fun and fashionable summer.

Shirtdress

Longer than a shirt but as light-weight as a summertime dress, the shirtdress is a fun and casual summer item. The nice thing about the shirtdress is that you don’t have to worry about pulling together a complete outfit with shorts or pants, since it hits at the mid-thigh level and doesn’t require a bottom layer. To give the shirtdress a bit more of a glamorous look, add a bit of sophistication by wearing statement accessories like bright red platform sandals, dangling earrings, and oversized aviator sunglasses. Carry your wallet and other essentials in a clutch or a small purse with a long shoulder strap.

Tank Tops

On a hot day, tank tops are your best friend. For an athletic look, wear them with yoga shorts or yoga pants and sneakers. For yoga pants, look for light-weight, breathable materials. Pair a light-colored tank top with flowing, wide-legged palazzo pants for a Bohemian look. Palazzo pants are a perfect choice for a cool outfit for a hottest summer days. Lighter-weight fabrics like chiffon or cotton are ideal for feeling as cool as you look.

Plain T-Shirt

The classic t-shirt is versatile and comfortable. You can wear a t-shirt with any kind of shorts or pants. For the most basic look, you need only two t-shirts: black and white. These shades are timeless and match everything from denim shorts to patterned miniskirts. If you want to add a more color and variety to your wardrobe, stock up on t-shirts in multiple colors. For a complete outfit, match your t-shirt with colorful shades, athletic sneakers or sandals, and a wide-brimmed hat.

Maxi Dress

If there’s one summer item that does it all, it’s the maxi dress. When you put on your maxi dress in the morning, you’ll be ready to head in any direction you choose, whether it’s to the beach, to the office, or to a beach party. The maxi dress is loose-fitting and flatters every body type. Pair a maxi dress with either open-toed or close-toed sandals for a beach-ready vibe. Vibrant accent jewelry, like a pendant necklace, and 60s-era shades are a perfect for a laid-back look. Pair with platforms and dangling earrings, for an evening cocktail party.

Button-Down Shirt

Another item that will take you from the office to the beach is a button-down shirt. To pull off the classic American look, wear your shirt with a pair of denim shorts and sandals. You can also get an oversize button-down shirt and wear it in the same way as you would a shirtdress, complete with oversize aviator shades and open-toed sandals.

Denim Shorts

While some summertime trends come and go, denim shorts have proven that they are here to stay. Their versatility lends itself well to wearing in many ways. A timeless look is to pair them with a tank top and white Keds sneakers, which are one of America’s most iconic pieces of footwear. They can be dressed up with a flowing top or a blouse, or paired with a plain t-shirt for a casual and easygoing look. Denim shorts with a high waist look great with an off-the-shoulder top. If the weather is a little cooler, wear denim shorts with a button-down shirt. This look is sophisticated enough to take you from poolside party to a dinner date.

Sundress

The sundress is a summer staple. Sundresses will easily take you through the day with minimal effort. If you want to look a little more dressed up in the evening, grab a pair of platforms and a chunky belt to give your sundress a more sophisticated look.

Boyfriend Jeans

Boyfriend jeans will keeps you cooler than skin-tight jeans during the summer. They can be worn with a band shirt and a suede or leather biker jacket. To give your boyfriend jeans a bolder look, pair them with colorful red sunglasses, red earrings, and an oversize canvas tote.

Sun Hat

If you want a summer item that looks cool while keeping you protected from the sun, the sun hat is your answer. Sun hats come in variety of beautiful colors and do shield your head from the rays during the hottest part of the day. Sun hats will match just about any summer outfit including a maxi dress or denim shorts with a casual t-shirt.

Espadrilles

Espadrilles are a light canvas shoe, perfect for summer. They add a bit of spice and glamour to your wardrobe and are great paired with a mini-skirt or shorter dress. For a modern outfit, pair your espadrilles with mixed prints like a checkered mini-skirt and a striped shirt. If you’re out in the evening, add a suede or faux-leather motorcycle jacket, narrow bracelets, and round retro shades. If you’re looking for a work-ready outfit, pair your espadrilles with cropped pants and a flowing top.