Trending Spring Cuts: Curtain Bangs

Are you considering creating an all-new look for springtime? Bangs are a great way to update your look. Curtain bangs are great for those who want to have bangs that need little maintenance.

What are Curtain Bangs?

Curtain bangs parted in the center, and are long and wispy. These do not require maintenance like blunt bangs or micro bangs. Curtain bangs will grow seamlessly and blend to the rest of your hair.

Benefits of Curtain Bangs

Curtain bangs do not clog your forehead pores so they will not cause breakouts and this look is very simple to achieve. These are great for people who want to have bangs, but are unsure about how they will look and function. A lot of people say that these bangs are the gateway to real bangs. Curtain bangs will grow quickly and can easily be blended into layers as they get longer. Be sure to consider if these bangs are right for you.

Celebrities with Curtain Bangs

Curtain bangs have been very popular and have been worn by celebrities like Jennifer Lopez and Mandy Moore.

Items to Consider

Consider looking at pictures on websites to see if you like the style of bangs and if it is something that you could have with your hair. Although curtain bangs are great, they may not be great for everyone. For those that have growth patterns of the hairline that caused the hair to split or for those that have large cowlicks, these bangs may not be an option. You will also need to take a look at forehead size. People with shorter foreheads may not look as good with curtain bangs. However, it will all depend on how it is tailored to the face and how the person looks. It will also be important to make sure ease of style is taken into consideration.

Curtain Bangs Maintenance

Curtain bangs will need to be maintained to make sure that they look good all day. If you are susceptible to greasy hair, you want to make sure that you use dry shampoo when styling your hair. It does not matter if you just washed her hair, by the end of the day your hair will look greasy. Using this dry shampoo will keep your curtain bangs looking fabulous throughout the day.

Ask the Experts

If you want to give curtain bangs a try, visit your local salon. Make sure that you work with your hair salon to find the curtain bangs at work best with your face. An expert will be able to tell you how these bangs will look, and if your facial features will be benefited by these types of banks. They will also be able to help you come up with a care plan for your hair so that your curtain bangs look great.