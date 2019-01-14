The Biggest Hairstyle Trends For 2019

Hairstyle trends for the New Year focus on simplicity, yet are elegant and stylish. Have fun playing around with and experiment with different designs and styles. Below are some of the hottest hairstyle trends predicted for 2019.

The Extremely High Ponytail

Ponytails are the great for long hair, and they’re always perfect for lazy days. However, that doesn’t mean that it can’t be elegant or stylish, which is definitely the case with the extremely high ponytail.

They look great whether you decide to curl or straighten your hair. All you really need is hair tie and hairspray to help give your hair a good hold and sheen.

Beachy Waves

Even though it’s too cold to hit the beach, waves are in style this season. They are incredibly stylish and are easy to actually make.

1) Take a small curling iron to the ends of your hair in order to give them that wavy look.

2) Give the waves a quick spray with some texturizing hairspray in order to give them a proper hold, as well as a somewhat shiny look.

The best thing about beach waves is that it can go with almost any outfit, as it looks great with everything from jeans and a top all the way up to an elegant dress, and everything in between, making it a versatile hairstyle trend.

Sleek Updo

Many celebrities are rocking a sleek updo, due to how stylish it looks, and how easy it is to actually do.

1) Use shampoo and conditioner that repairs and protects your hair, while also giving it some extra shine.

2) Easy styling, and you’ve got an elegant and easy look.

Micro Braids

2019 will be the year of the micro braids. Micro braids can be done in almost any part of your hair. For example, the braid can be straight down the part in your hair, or it can be down the side of your hair. Because of that, you’ll be able to have a different micro braid hairstyle for almost any event.

Charcoal Mink

Charcoal Mink is quite a unique twist on the gray hair trend. Charcoal Mink uses a mix of different dyes like a smokey ashe gray over blonde hair. This look is incredibly unique and stylish.

Multi-Colored Tips

Different hair colors have always gone in and out of fashion over the past few years, but that doesn’t mean that dying your hair has gone out of style. The biggest hairstyle trends for 2019 is multi-colored tips.

Depending on your natural hair color, you can choose between a number of different colors, although the likes of blue and pink are becoming increasingly common for people of any hair color. That being said, the biggest draw with multi-colored tips is that you’re free to mix and match different colors while you’re experimenting.Colors interact in interesting ways, great for those who want to test out different looks .