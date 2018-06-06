Must-Have Sunglasses for Summer 2018

It’s National Eyewear Day! Before scheduling in some beach time, remember to protect your eyes from damaging UV rays. Here are a few fashionable trends for the summer of 2018 so you can rock shades with confidence this summer!

Polarized Shades

Polarized shades greatly reduce glare, both from the sun and from the water. This makes your vision much more clear and crisp and of course makes driving and swimming safer. You should definitely keep this in mind when you move on to picking out a fresh new design that captures your unique personality and sense of style.

Mirrored Lenses

Mirrored lenses are definitely a hit for the summer of 2018. No matter what shade of mirrored lenses you choose, you are sure to find plenty of styles and designs available that feature these super cool lenses. From the classic rainbow colored mirror frames to more modern black and silver mirrored designs, the style choices are endless.

Tinted Lens Sunglasses

Fun and colorfully tinted sunglasses are making a total surge this season. From bright, sunny colors like vibrant yellow, pink, and orange to more sea inspired shades like blues and teals. Dazzling and fashionable colors are a hit this season, so pick up a pair and show the world your true colors.

Retro Inspired Cat Eye Sunglasses

If your fashion vibe is retro, then a fun and funky pair of cat eyed sunglasses are certainly something you should look into. This design never really goes out of style, but has been making a major comeback on the runway and in the fashion world, especially frames with smaller frames and super pointy angles. So, check your closet for that amazing pair you purchased a few years ago and sport them again, this look is sure to turn heads.

Over-Sized Aviators

Aviator lenses are a timeless classic guaranteed to make you look chic and stylish no matter what. Big, bold and over-sized aviator shades that on trend this season. This fresh twist on a classic may be just what you’re looking for.

Ski Inspired Goggle Sunglasses

If you prefer sporty over chic shades, bold, ski inspired, and sporty shades are a sure fire hit. You can typically find this style with the lenses attached to the upper frame only, with no lower frame attached. This can certainly vary from style to style and from designer to designer.

Angled and Embellished Shapes

If you enjoy a bold pair of sunglasses, try some Matrix inspired angular shades. They come in a variety of colors and tints. For those that desire a fun pair of shades, but don’t want to do fully angular route, try a pair of round, square, or “squoval” shaped shades.

Flat Top Shades

Celebrities and models can often be found sporting a pair of classically chic flat topped shades. Many different face shapes can wear this flattering style and look spot on.

Frames And Colors

There are plenty of fashionable frame types that are trendy this season, including thin, metal frames, clear frames, and even glittery frames. Fashionable color choices range from nude to tortoise shell to white. Even bold colors like red, yellow and blue are popular choices. Purchase a plethora of designs to change things up throughout the season.

Blue Light Filtering Lenses

There is a major trend on the rise, blue light blocking lenses for those that spend lots of face time on their cell phones, laptops, or tablets. Extended exposure to blue light has been shown to be damaging to your eyes, so why not consider picking up a pair while you shop for your next set of shades?

No matter which of these trends you choose to flaunt this summer, you will definitely be fashion forward. Sunglasses are always a fun and functional accessory and the trends for this season certainly offer you a great range of options to choose from.