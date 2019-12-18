20 Way to Wear White This Winter

Have you ever gone to your closet, pulled out something white, and then realized that you can’t wear it because Labor Day has already past? You know, that outdated rule about wearing nothing white after Labor Day? Well, luckily for you, that rule doesn’t necessarily apply anymore. Besides, why should some old saying take control of your wardrobe? In this article we’ll discuss 20 perfect ways to wear white this winter and ignore the outdated fashion rules that put a damper on your style.

1. The first way to fashionably wear white in the winter is by wearing white heels. Although wearing white heels can be tricky to incorporate in the winter, wearing them with a dark colored dress or suit will make the shoes stand out while still giving off a winter vibe.

2. The second way to fashionably wear white in the winter is by wearing white boots. White boots, while making a statement, are still very winter appropriate. Knee high white boots with a short dress would be the perfect touch for a winter party.

3. The third way to fashionably wear white in the winter is by wearing a white skirt. If you work in an office, a white pencil skirt made of the right material will be perfect for winter. Just try to get a material that will provide some warmth. It will look and feel ten times better.

4. The fourth way to fashionably wear white in the winter is by wearing a white dress. A white body-con with black heeled boots and a black trench coat will be a great statement and won’t carry the summer look that people worry about when wearing white.

5. The fifth way to fashionably wear white in the winter is by wearing a white blouse. This can be worn underneath a jacket or a cardigan. Just enough of a brightness to stand out against the dull winter skies.

6. The sixth way to fashionably wear white in the winter is by wearing a white jacket. Fluffy white jackets make the perfect addition to any outfit and are also extremely festive.

7. The seventh way to fashionably wear white in the winter is by wearing a white coat. White trench coats are excellent options because they carry a winter vibe while still being unique enough to cause a second glance.

8. The eighth way to fashionably wear white in the winter is by wearing a white necklace. A white chunky necklace worn with a dark colored dress will cause a perfect winter themed contrast that will turn heads.

9. The ninth way to fashionably wear white in the winter is by wearing white earrings. White dangly earrings against a black coat make a fashion statement that no one can deny.

10. The tenth way to fashionably wear white in the winter is by having white nails. Whether they be plain white or filled with designs, wintery white nails are always a festive and eye-catching look.

11. The eleventh way to fashionably wear white in the winter is by wearing white socks. One of the best ways to do this would be fashion socks showing out of ankle boots. Just visible enough to catch the eye and add depth to the overall look.

12. The twelfth way to fashionably wear white in the winter is by using a white bag. White bags can be tricky, especially in winter, but the right one will add a perfect statement to your winter wardrobe.

13. The thirteenth way to fashionably wear white in the winter is by wearing white pants. Tread carefully with this one, but white skinny jeans with a black leather jacket and ankle boots definitely carry a winter fashion statement.

14. The fourteenth way to fashionably wear white in the winter is by wearing a white sweater. White sweaters are perfect for just about every winter occasion. Christmas party? A white sweater works. Family dinner? A white sweater does the trick. Comfy Christmas shopping outfit? You guessed it, white sweater.

15. The fifteenth way to fashionably wear white in the winter is by wearing white sunglasses. Big sunglasses with white frames? A statement perfect for the season.

16. The sixteenth way to fashionably wear white in the winter is by wearing a white belt. This one can be tricky, but a classy white belt worn with high-rise jeans and a blazer? Winter fashion material.

17. The seventeenth way to fashionably wear white in the winter is by using a white wallet. This white fashion statement is definitely more subtle, but it does the trick. Wearing all black and carrying an oversized white wallet rather than a purse? That’s a statement.

18. The eighteenth way to fashionably wear white in the winter is by cuffing a white undershirt over a jacket or sweater. Like a white sweater with a hunter green trench coat and cuffing the white sweater. It catches eyes, but just enough for people to say, “Wow, she really has her act together.”

19. The nineteenth way to fashionably wear white in the winter is by wearing a white turtleneck. If you want that classy winter look, a fuzzy white turtleneck under a dark pea coat is the way to go. The perfect look when you mean business, but when fashion is also key.

20. The twentieth way to fashionably wear white in the winter is by wearing a white cardigan. Worn over a plaid shirt with cuffed sleeves and jeans, this look is the winter fashion statement that will make you want to sit by the fire for hours.

There are a ton of fun and fashionable ways to wear white in the winter, despite what tradition may tell you. Not only is white a statement, it’s a festive one! So go shopping and find out which white fashion statement fits you best!