10 Important CBD Facts

What do you know about CBD? Most people know that CBD is a part of the cannabis plant and that it’s said to treat a plethora of health conditions. Outside of that, most people have inaccurate information about the benefits of CBD or don’t know anything beyond that at all.

It has the power to change your life or perhaps the life of someone important to you. People, both young and old, use CBD to benefit their health and it could easily help you as well.

1- CBD is a Component of the Cannabis Plant

Cannabinoid (CBD) is a main component in the cannabis plant. It’s one of more than 85 different unique compounds known as cannabinoids. THC is the most prominent, and probably most widely-known, cannabinoid, followed by CBD.

2- CBD Doesn’t Cause a ‘High’

THC is the compound in marijuana that’s responsible for the high that users experience. That isn’t a concern when using CBD. It doesn’t cause the same sensations as THC. CBD doesn’t bind to CB1 receptors the same way as THC does. This changes the euphoria you feel when using THC to the therapeutic benefits you get when using CBD. Practically anyone can safely use CBD to treat various health concerns and needs.

3- CBD is Safer Than Many Pharmaceutical Drugs

CBD treats many minor and severe health conditions that pharmaceuticals may not treat without causing dangerous side effects. CBD is a non-toxic, all-natural, side-effect-free treatment for dozens of medical conditions. If you want to use all-natural health supplements or reduce your dependency on pharmaceutical drugs, CBD is a great option to help make the transition.

4- CBD From Hemp is Legal

CBD comes from either medical cannabis or from the hemp plant. CBD from the cannabis plant is not legal everywhere just yet. CBD from the hemp plant however, is legal in all 50 states. The difference is the amount of THC each type of CBD-producing plant contains. Hemp-derived CBD contains 0.3 percent or less THC, while derivatives of cannabis plants may contain much higher amounts.

5- Your Body Produces Natural Cannabinoids

Phytocannabinoids are cannabinoids we take from plants. Endocannabinoids are those naturally produced in the body. Endocannabinoids naturally produced within the body include, but are not limited to, anandamide. Anandamide activates the CB1 receptors.

Activating the CB1 receptor has positive benefits which include:

Lowers anxiety

Lowers blood pressure

Relieves depression

Increases myelin formation

Reduces paranoia and fear

Studies also show that anandamide receptors stop the growth of certain types of cancer cells. The receptors have the same effects as an antidepressant and may work just as well as drugs manufactured by pharmaceutical companies.

6- CBD May Help Improve Clinical Endocannabinoid Deficiency (CECD)

CECD plays a role in many health conditions, including:

Migraines

Motion Sickness

PTSD

IBS

Fibromyalgia

Parkinson’s Disease

Multiple Sclerosis

Autism

People affected by CEDC have lower endogenous cannabinoids needed to promote good health. Various medications are often used to treat these and similar conditions, which oftentimes come with dangerous side effects. However, scientists now believe that CBD may treat CEDC without the risks and worries that pharmaceuticals cause.

7- Conditions Treatable by CBD

CBD is promising in the medical field. Scientists and doctors have already discovered that it treats many health conditions and research will likely reveal many others yet discovered.

Among the many health conditions and ailments that CBD may treat include:

Multiple Sclerosis

Depression

Anxiety

Pain (Chronic pan, neuropathic pain, cancer pain, etc.)

IBS

Acne

Inflammation

Nausea

Diabetes

Epilepsy

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis

Rheumatoid Arthritis

Psoriasis

Bacterial Infections

Heart Disease

ADHD

Substance Abuse

8- Many Forms of CBD

CBD comes in many different forms. CBD oil is the most popular form available today. Oil can be used in a vaporizer or can be applied using a dropper directly to the tongue or into a drink, which can provide nearly immediate relief and effects to the user. Many companies offer their own version of CBD, but they’re not all created the same. Get advice and research to learn which form of CBD is best for you. If you want something aside from a CBD oil, there are other options, such as capsules, creams, lotions, and more.

9- Is CBD Really Safe?

You can use CBD without worry. It’s completely safe and non-habit-forming. It’s easy to use CBD when you want and go on with life without CBD when you don’t. There is no risk of an overdose when using CBD, either. It’s a powerful component that can greatly impact your life in amazing ways without all the risks that many drugs on the market today would cause.

10- Compare Before You Buy

Since the CBD craze began, many people have jumped on the bandwagon, creating their own versions of oils and other CBD products. Some of these products are not safe and pose risks to your health. Do not risk using such a product and be sure to do plenty of research ahead of the purchase. The Internet provides an abundance of free information that helps you learn important details about the many brands and products available today. Use this information to your advantage, especially as a new CBD user.