Tips for Managing Holiday Returns

Many things can go wrong during the gift-giving season. It’s important to consider returns with every purchase you make. Follow the tips below and make holiday returns less of a hassle.

Always Ask For a Gift Receipt

Most retailers readily offer gift receipts if you simply ask before the transaction is completed. While you can keep this for yourself, you can also give it to someone along with their gift. During the holidays, the more receipts the better.

Read Through the Receipt

Receipts are packed full of important information about returns that will help make the process easier if you need to take something back. Find out everything about the return policy by reading the back of the receipt.

Some important information you’ll find on the receipt includes:

• Timeline for returns

• Items excluded from returns

• Policies for returns with a gift receipt

• Where returns can be made

• Unique store return policies

• Restocking fees

Keep a Box of Receipts

Keep your receipts in the bag with the item that you purchased. When you get home, take out your holiday receipts and put them in a box. Designate a spot for holiday purchases and avoid sifting through hundreds of receipts from purchases you made throughout the year.

Avoid Peak Busy Hours

While it might be more convenient for you to make a return after you get off work or on the weekend, it’s likely that you’ll run into long lines filled with holiday shoppers. If possible, try to make returns at the very start of the day when stores are just opening. Fortunately, since most retailers have extended hours during the holidays, you should find it pretty easy to make a morning run to a nearby store.

Don’t Procrastinate

If you need to return something for a different size, color, or style, then you need to get back to the store a few days after you made your purchase. With so many shoppers visiting stores throughout the day and evening, waiting too long could result in losing the item you really want.

To save yourself time in finding what you need, call the store ahead of time or look online to see what they have in-stock. With that, you’ll know if you can make an exchange or if a return is your only option.

Shop With a Store Card

While store cards are notorious for boasting high-interest rates, you can avoid this by not carrying a balance. If you use a store card and need to make a return, most retailers can look that item up by simply swiping the card. Many stores also offer extended return policies for cardholders, which can end up saving you time during this stressful season.

Treat Cashiers Nicely

Cashiers can see thousands of customers throughout the course of the day, many of which are making returns. To help make their day better and the return a little less stressful, be nice. A kind gesture such as a smile can go a long way and ensure they won’t have to think twice about your return. However, if something does go wrong, nicely ask for a manager to help out. Most cashiers have no problem bringing in someone else to assist if it’s necessary.

Double Check the Condition

Not all returns are accepted, sometimes there are restrictions based on an item being open, used, or in less than perfect condition. If you have read the receipt and it doesn’t offer the information that you need, then call the store ahead of time. It will only take a few minutes and can save you a lot of time.

Speak to a Manager for Special Situations

If an item you purchased arrives broken or is not in the condition that you anticipated special circumstances require the assistance of a manager. Always ask for a manager first if you are in a similar situation.

Don’t Forget Your ID

Even with a receipt, some stores require that you present identification. Although you may not agree with this, it’s best to bring your ID along to ensure a smooth transaction. In most cases, your ID is simply used to track the number of returns you make in a certain amount of time.

Returns are an unavoidable part of holiday shopping. Make the task of returning an item easier so you can get your money back and shop with confidence during the next holiday season.