Winter Faux Fur Fashion Trends

Faux fur has always been one of winter’s hottest trends and this year it’s bigger than ever. With some of the biggest celebrities and fashion icons sporting this socially conscious fur alternative, faux fur is the go-to trend this season.

Incorporating faux fur is incredibly simple, especially with the wide number of items that are currently being made using this fabric. If you are on the lookout for some winter inspiration, here are a few ways you can wear this look.

The Classic Brown Coat

The classic brown fur coat has always been a staple and is something that can look good with a number of different outfits. The coat is meant to fit snuggly and fall until the waist. Because of the style, this is a coat that can be used for a number of occasions. If you want to go in for a more casual look, pairing it up with a pair of jeans and a solid color t-shirt can take your entire look up a notch. Keep the accessories to a minimum and have the faux fur coat be the center of attention.

The Long Luxury Coat

The long luxury fur coat is another piece of clothing that has been a constant since the early 1920s, and this is one piece of clothing that never really falls out of style. The coat is usually meant to reach the ankles, but shorter versions of this classic are also becoming increasingly popular. The long fur coat is definitely something that will keep you warm, no matter what kind of outfit you choose to wear underneath it. If you want a faux fur coat that looks grand, over the top, and simply gorgeous, this is one that you should go in for.

The Snuggly Faux Fur Scarf

Jackets and coats aren’t the only way you can wear the faux fur trend. Today, there are several pieces of clothing that are made using faux fur, and scarves are one winter staple that has managed to incorporate this trend. If you choose to go in for a faux fur scarf, it is one that is going to be the most comfortable among all the ones that you own. If you don’t want something too attention grabbing like a long fur coat and just want a simple way to sport this trend, this is the piece of clothing to go in for.

The Chic Vest

The Faux fur vest is something that has recently grown in popularity and is something that is seen in winter fashion trends all over the world. This fur coat adds just the right touch of luxury to an outfit and can help you pull together the look that you are going in for. The faux fur vest is also incredibly easy to pull off since it can go well with a number of different outfits. If you want something that looks chic and keeps you warm, the vest may be something that you are looking for. If you want a statement piece as well, this is something that can stand out on its own and make your look more appealing.

The Hooded Bomber

Bomber jackets are one kind of outerwear that are in fashion all the year round, and pairing them up with faux fur is a great way to take this into the winter. A bomber jacket is a thick military style jacket that consists of fabric that is usually some kind of corduroy, linen or denim. Often, when going for the faux fur alternative, only a part of the jacket tends to have faux fur accents, and these tiny parts can help the jacket turn up a notch, making it look more appealing. This is also a great jacket for those who don’t want to wear something that is too overwhelming but still wants to wear the trend of faux fur this season.

The Fur-Lined Pants

Faux fur isn’t only meant for outerwear, and new alternatives provide for a great way to spice up your winter wardrobe. If you want to wear fur on your pants, choosing the fur-lined alternative is a great way to go. On the outside, these pants tend to look like simple leggings or skin fitted pants. On the inside, these pants have soft faux fur that can keep you incredibly warm during the winter. Overall, these pants are a great investment for those who want to keep wearing their cozy leggings, even while it is cold outside.

The Faux Fur Sneaker

Sneakers too are one piece of fashion that are embracing the trend of faux fur, and these can go from minimalist to extreme. Almost all kinds of shoes have the faux fur variant, and sneakers, in particular, are taking on this trend well. Sneakers with small pom pom accents, in particular, are becoming very popular this season, and more variations are being put forth by brands all over the world. Sneakers are incredibly easy to pair up with just about any kind of day outfit, be it a cute dress, a pair of pants or even a long skirt. And no matter what kind of outfit you choose, you can always find a way to make your faux fur sneakers work well with it.

The Cozy Jumper

Not everyone likes wearing classic jackets, and sometimes, a jumper can make for a great outerwear look during the winter. If you are a fan of cozy and comfy jumpers, faux fur jumpers are the great alternative that you surely need. The faux fur in this can either be on the outside of the jumper or in the inner lining just as it is with faux fur lined pants. Adding faux fur accents is also something that has become popular, especially in the form of pom poms and borders.

The Winter Festival Coat

Winter is a great time to go out on the town and hit all of the music festivals that you can. Even if you are simply missing your favorite music festival during this time, it is always possible to take away some iconic festival themed coats to spice up your winter wardrobe. The winter festival coat usually has a number of bright colors and has faux fur either running through it or just along the borders. The festival winter jacket or coat also tends to have, intricate patterns and colors and can have varying styles that go along with it. If you are looking for something that is unique and which can stand out as a statement piece on its own, the winter festival coat is something that you can go in for.