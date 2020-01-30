How to Dress Warm in Formal Clothes

It happens to us all; we have that fancy dinner, work event, or party that we have to attend. But when you check the weather, the temperature is lower than you’d like. Here are several tips that you can use when you need to dress warm when wearing formal clothing.

Long Overcoat/Jacket

The first tip is invest in a heavy-weight long jacket. This means that it is going to need to be made of a fabric that is heavy, like wool. The material inside of the coat will need to be lined so that it can protect you from the wind. It is also a good idea to look for one that has the ability to wick away moisture. When it has a collar that can be flapped up, it will help to protect your neck from the cold, which is always a plus. You are going to want to make sure that the jacket is long enough to cover up your knees. This is the best way to make sure that most of your body is going to be protected by the cold climate. It is important to remember that it is going to cost you a little bit more so you want it is to have features that makes it worth the price that you pay.

Winter Boots

The second tip is to invest in a good pair of winter boots. Your feet are going to be more susceptible to the freezing temperatures that are outside. This is going to be especially true when you compare to the other parts of your body. If your feet are not properly protected, then there is a good chance that they can cut off the circulation of the blood to the rest of the body. There are three main things that you want in your winter boots: insulation, high up off the ground, and a zip up mechanism. It is a good idea to buy a pair of brown or black boots so that they can go with any outfit that you are going to be wearing during the winter months.

Hats, Gloves, & Scarves.. Oh my!

The third tip is to make sure that your head, neck, and hands are protected when you go out in the colder temperatures. In order to protect your head, a stylish beanie or winter hat is always a good go-to. The hat should be made of knitted wool in a neutral color like black, light gray, or charcoal to ensure it matches. When you are protecting your neck, you still have the ability to look stylish by wearing a scarf. There are a variety of different ways that you are going to be able to wear scarves to fit your style. The best way to protect your hands is to wear gloves. Some of the gloves out there can be bulky but in this case we recommend more stylish leather gloves with insulation for added warmth from the frigid cold.

Thermals and Underclothes

The fourth tip is to wear thermals. This is one of the best ways to protect you from the colder temperatures outside without having to wear anything big and bulky. When you are going to be wearing formal wear, then you are going to need to wear a compression or fitted thermal shirt. These are the ones that are going to see a lot of athletes are going to wear. Most of the time, the thermal wear can be used a base layer underneath a dress shirt or a blazer.

If you don’t have any thermals and don’t have a chance to purchase some, another option you can do is to wear two pairs of underwear, or even multiple undershirts. Layering underclothes can be extremely helpful. The best part about this is that you can remove some of the additional articles of clothing if the weather warms up. This is also the case if you work inside of an office that can get warmer throughout the day.

Fabrics

The fifth tip is to make sure that you are paying attention to the fabrics that you are wearing. This is something that is going to play a very important role in making sure that you are going to be warm in the colder temperatures. Wool is one of the most effective fabric that you can wear during the winter. The best part is that you can get any piece of clothing in wool. From suits to dresses, you can always find formal wear in heavier-duty fabric that will help you keep a little warmer. It is going to be a good idea to stay away from wearing cotton; this is because taking into consideration how breathable cotton is, it won’t do much at protecting you from the harsh winter winds.

These are just a few tips you can use when wearing formal clothing in the winter. The best thing that you can do is to make sure that you are being smart about the clothing you’re wearing so that you can dress in formal clothes, keep warm, and still look stylish and elegant.