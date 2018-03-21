Tips for Pollen Removal and Keeping Your Car Clean

Pollen can damage the paint on your car. If your car paint is ruined, not only does your car look appealing and its value will go down. Removing pollen is not as simple as you think.

The pollen specifically attaches to the paint of your car. You never want to just wipe the pollen off. The rubbing can speed up the damage pollen does to your paint. Don’t wait for the wind and the rain to wash it off. Rain can actually make things worse for your car paint.

Removing Pollen from the Exterior

As previously mentioned, you cannot just wipe away the pollen. You also can’t just rinse the car. Though it may look like most of the pollen is gone, there will be pesky stragglers that will use the extra moisture to begin the damage of the paint on your car.

A simple wash will not work either. Car owners, who have washed their car, woke up the next day devastated at the fact that their car has once again become covered in a thick layer of pollen. The feeling is similar to mowing the lawn or washing your car the day before it rains.

Wax can help prevent pollen from attaching to your car. Be sure to plan for it, though. Not only can you not do it the day before a storm, but avoid waxing it in the middle of a pollen cyclone. If you wax your car while pollen is still attached to it, then you are causing even faster damage to your car paint. There tends to be more pollen in the air around dawn and dusk. Wash and wax your vehicle in the afternoon.

This routine should only be done in the spring. The pollen invasion stops in the summer. Until then, be sure to dry your car thoroughly after rinsing off the soap. Then, apply wax to your dried, clean car. As an alternative to wax, you can also spray on a quick detailer after your wash. Be sure to use a clean microfiber towel to wipe it off. This can remove any excess pollen on your car as well as give your car a slick surface. Slick surfaces make it more difficult for pollen to stick.

Removing Pollen from the Interior

Pollen enters your vehicle are through the air ducts. Pollen can be problematic if you have allergies. Even if no one in your car has allergies, pollen can still make your interior dirty.

Cleaning your interior isn’t difficult. Simply do some vacuuming and wipe off the harder surfaces like the dashboard and windows. Use a window cleaner for the windows and an all-purpose cleaner for the rest. Luckily, you do not need to wax for the inside of the car. Take the proper methods to prevent more pollen from sneaking in your car.

Keep your car doors and windows closed. The weather might feel nice, but the pollen will stick to your car.

Pollen can still enter your car through the air ducts. There are a couple of ways to prevent this: changing your cabin filter and recirculation. Most cars come equipped with cabin filters. You may have to buy and install a cabin filter if your car doesn’t. Check your car’s manual and see if you have a filter and a schedule for how often you should change it.

Recirculation of your air conditioning means that your car reuses the air inside of your cabin rather than brings in air from the outside. The symbol for car recirculation on a button looks like the picture of a car with an arrow inside of it. The opposite button has the arrow pointing in through the car from the outside. This button is the one you don’t want to press. Use these methods and you can keep your car’s defenses up against pollen throughout spring.